Prasad Krishna takes additional charge as Director of NIT-K

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 25, 2022 23:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Prasad Krishna, Director, NIT, Kozhikode has taken over additional charge as Director NIT-K, Surathkal. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Prasad Krishna, Director, National Institute of Technology, Kozhikode, took additional charge as the Director of National Institute of Technology-Karnataka (NIT-K), Surathkal, on Thursday.

Prof. Krishna is an alumnus of NIT-K. He was a professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering (since 2009) and served as Dean (Alumni Affairs and International Relations) from 2016-2018 at the NIT-K, later got appointed as Director of NIT, Kozhikode, in October 2021.

He is a recipient of Kirlosker Gold Medal and Sir M. Visvesvaraya memorial prize from the University of Mysore for securing first rank in B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering (1983) from the then Karnataka Regional Engineering College and now the NIT-K. He received his Master’s degree from IIT Madras and obtained his Doctoral Degree in Manufacturing from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Krishna has more than 37 years of professional experience in diverse sectors, and had worked in organizations like TVS Sundaram Clayton Pvt. Ltd., Gas Turbine Research Establishment, (DRDO), Bengaluru as Scientist-B, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (ISRO), Thiruvananthapuram, as Scientist-SB, HMT Ltd, Kochi as Design Engineer (1984-1991), a release from the NIT-K said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“It is a honour and privilege to steer the alma mater to even greater heights. We are committed to develop NIT-K as a multidisciplinary Education and Research University (MERU) making it as a preferred destination for aspiring minds from all over the world,” the release quoted him of having said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app