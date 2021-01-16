‘Prank’ lands three young men in hot water

They were arrested on the charge of trying to kidnap children using gunny bags

The Kankanady Town Police on Saturday arrested three young men on the charge of trying to kidnap children, using gunny bags and a two-wheeler, from Padavinangadi on Airport Road on Wednesday night.

Being handed into police custody for two days by the jurisdictional magistrate, the accused told the police that they were playing a prank for their video.

The police gave the names of the accused as Rakshak Shetty, 22, son of Taranath Shetty, Kavoor, Alister Tauro, 21, son of Austine Tauro, Bondel, and Rahul Sinha, 21, son of Robin Sinha, KIOCL quarters, Kavoor.

Producing the accused at a media briefing at his office, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said the accused were facing cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Even if one believes they were playing a prank, the methodology adopted was highly dangerous for children. The act has created huge commotion in the area, he said.

Mr. Kumar said the investigation was carried out by special teams under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (South) Ranjith. Based on CCTV footage, the police could get hold of the accused.

The prank could be an alibi as they were caught now, he felt.

At around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, the accused allegedly attempted to kidnap three children by throwing gunny bags over them near Mahalasa Temple at Padavinangady. One of the boys retaliated at the accused by throwing stones and soil at them forcing the accused to flee from the spot. The incident created commotion in the area with people believing a child-kidnapping gang was on the prowl.

The Commissioner said police have taken the case seriously and would investigate further to know the real intention behind the act. He urged the public to immediately inform the police if they come across suspicious movement of strangers in their localities. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar and other officers were present.