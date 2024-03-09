GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pranesh demands White Paper on tax devolution to Karnataka

March 09, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson M.K. Pranesh and MLCs Prathap Simha Nayak and Bharathi Shetty address a press conference in Mangaluru on Saturday.

Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson M.K. Pranesh and MLCs Prathap Simha Nayak and Bharathi Shetty address a press conference in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL AARANGEMENT

Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson M.K. Pranesh on Saturday demanded that the State government come out with a White Paper on the tax devolution from the Centre.

Speaking to reporters at Udupi, Mr. Pranesh said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was misleading people on every forum by stating that the centre had given a raw deal to Karnataka.

He said, “The Congress government is not sincere in its approach; now it is passing the burden on the common man by increasing taxes. Let the government bring out a White Paper on the matter of tax devolution”.

Speaking further, Mr. Pranesh said the BJP would win the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections with a comfortable majority because of the all-round development of the country initiated by the Narendra Modi government. The BJP has provided a clean and transparent governance, he said.

Prathap Simha Nayak, MLC, said the government has allocated more than 50% of the funds for revenue expenditure thereby leaving very little to undertake development works.

‘The ‘Congress government has no plans about capital expenditures to create assets,” he rued.

Another MLC Bharathi Shetty said the piped water supply in India was 24% till 2014; but after Mr. Modi came to power, piped water supply has crossed the 50% mark in just 10 years.

“We have seen in North Karnataka region, women struggled without toilet facilities; the BJP government chalked out plans to build toilets for all,” she said.

