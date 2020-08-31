Pranab Mukherjee’s visitto Mangaluru, Udupi

The former President Pranab Mukherjee visited Mangaluru region last on June 18, 2017.
As President, he had laid the foundation stone for the A. Shambhu Shetty Memorial Haji Abdullah Super-speciality Hospital in Udupi.
Speaking on the occasion, he had emphasised the need to provide quality healthcare in the country’s rural areas. Mr. Mukherjee had said that in healthcare, the country was rather backward in terms of number of doctors, nurses, hospitals and super-speciality hospitals.
Later, he visited the 800-year-old Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple and offered prayers. He met Vishwesha Tirtha Swamji of Pejawar Mutt in Udupi.
He also visited the Sri Mookambika Temple in Kollur and offered prayers on the occasion.
Earlier, as Union Finance Minister he visited Manipal on May 26, 2012 and inaugurated a two-day seminar on “21st Century as the Asian Century: Role of India and China” organised by the Manipal Centre for Asian Studies at the then Manipal University and now, the Manipal Academy of Higher Education.
He had inaugurated the ground floor of the Academic block of Manipal Institute of Technology campus on the occasion.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath