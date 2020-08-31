Pranab Mukherjee’s visitto Mangaluru, Udupi

The former President Pranab Mukherjee visited Mangaluru region last on June 18, 2017.

As President, he had laid the foundation stone for the A. Shambhu Shetty Memorial Haji Abdullah Super-speciality Hospital in Udupi.

Speaking on the occasion, he had emphasised the need to provide quality healthcare in the country’s rural areas. Mr. Mukherjee had said that in healthcare, the country was rather backward in terms of number of doctors, nurses, hospitals and super-speciality hospitals.

Later, he visited the 800-year-old Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple and offered prayers. He met Vishwesha Tirtha Swamji of Pejawar Mutt in Udupi.

He also visited the Sri Mookambika Temple in Kollur and offered prayers on the occasion.

Earlier, as Union Finance Minister he visited Manipal on May 26, 2012 and inaugurated a two-day seminar on “21st Century as the Asian Century: Role of India and China” organised by the Manipal Centre for Asian Studies at the then Manipal University and now, the Manipal Academy of Higher Education.

He had inaugurated the ground floor of the Academic block of Manipal Institute of Technology campus on the occasion.