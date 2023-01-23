Pramod Muthalik to contest Assembly election from Karkala as an independent candidate

January 23, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik announced on Monday that he will contest the coming Assembly election from Karkala constituency as an independent candidate.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi, Mr. Muthalik said that his contest is against “corrupt and anti-Hindu politicians.”

Mr. Muthalik said that he was unhappy with the way Karkala MLA V. Sunil Kumar was treating Hindutva activists. Illegal cattle transportation and slaughtering are on the rise in Karkala constituency, he claimed. “My objective is to make Karkala Assembly constituency free from corruption. There is a need for corruption-free politics,” he said.

Mr. Muthalik said that the BJP should extend its support to his candidature by identifying another constituency for its candidate Mr. Kumar in Karkala. Mr. Muthalik said that he will not withdraw from his decision at any cost and will not buckle under any pressure.

“My fight is for Hindutva and even if I win, my support will be for the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,’’ he said adding that his fight was not to defeat the BJP.

The Sri Rama Sene leader said that he served as a pracharak of the RSS for about 22 years and dedicated his whole life to it. But the BJP insulted and ignored him. At the same time he said that the BJP should return to power in Karnataka.

Mr. Muthalik said that if he won, he would take initiative to open goshalas in all villages to protect cows. The present BJP government has not taken any steps to prevent cow theft and slaughtering, he said.