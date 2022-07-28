Pramod Mutalik barred from Dakshina Kannada Police District

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Wednesday issued orders prohibiting the entry of Sri Rama Sene national president Pramod Mutalik to Dakshina Kannada Police District, comprising Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur and Sullia taluks, with effect from Thursday evening till further orders.

In the order issued under Section 144 (3) of Code of Criminal Procedure, Dr. Rajendra said that the Superintendent of Police has reported to him stating that Mr. Mutalik already visited Bellare and the residence of Praveen Nettaru on Wednesday after the murder of Praveen Nettaru on Tuesday.

At a time when rumours were afloat that miscreants belonging to Muslim community were involved in committing the murder, the presence of Mr. Mutalik in the district can disturb communal harmony, the Superintendent of Police was quoted as saying.

Soon after the murder and during the funeral procession, there were law and order problems in and around Bellare on Tuesday and Wednedsay. Mr. Mutalik was visiting the areas during this troubled time, the Superintendent of Police told the Deputy Commissioner.

Mr. Mutalik has a history of delivering provocative speeches that have resulted in affecting communal harmony at several places in the past. There is a possibility of a similar occurrence in the district now, the Superintendent of Police told the Deputy Commissioner, while urging him to restrict his entry.