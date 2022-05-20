Pramod Madhwaraj will repent for quitting Congress, says D.K. Shivakumar

May 20, 2022 23:35 IST

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar said on Friday that former Udupi MLA Pramod Madhwaraj who quit the Congress for the BJP recently will repent soon.

Speaking to presspersons in Udupi, Mr. Shivakumar said that Mr. Madhwaraj had been given every opportunity in politics by the Congress. His mother Manorama Madhwaraj also had benefited from the Congress before switching over to the BJP.

“Mr. Pramod, when in the Congress, used to sit by my side, but now he is made to sit down in the BJP. He will repent soon,’’ he said.

Mr. Shivakumar was in Udupi to participate in a programme of Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple, Uppunda.

The KPCC president said that he is happy that the Congress workers did not follow Mr. Pramod when the latter defected to BJP. ‘‘I congratulate the decision of the party workers to remain in the Congress. Congress party leaders will be with them’’ he said.

Mr. Shivakumar said that during his visit he met the presidents of various Block Congress units and heard their voices. The party leaders will take a final decision on selecting a candidate to be fielded from Udupi Assembly constituency in the next election. The membership drive will be reopened in Udupi and other districts soon, he said, adding that a committee will implement a policy to make sure youth and women are given more opportunities in the Congress, he said.

Referring to the unemployment issue, he said that many youths from coastal region are flying to foreign countries. “People of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada are and should be job givers and not job seekers. The Congress will announce a separate manifesto for the coastal region during the next Assembly election,’’ he said.