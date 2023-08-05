Pramod Madhwaraj throws hat in the ring to contest Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency seat

August 05, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

Former Minister and BJP leader Pramod Madhwaraj on Saturday, August 5, disclosed his intentions to contest the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha seat if the party gives him an opportunity.

Son of senior Congress leader Manorama Madhwaraj, Pramod told reporters at his residence in Uppoor, Udupi, “I am a strong aspirant to contest on the BJP ticket from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency. However, I am not fully sure that party will give me the ticket. Even if any other leader is fielded, I will sincerely support the party candidate.” He clarified that if the party chooses to renominate incumbent Shobha Karandlaje, he would work for her victory.

Till last breath

Attempting to dispel rumours that he would quit BJP, Pramod Madhwaraj stated that there was no truth in it. Till his last breath or till his retirement from politics, he would continue to be a loyal worker of BJP and serve the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pramod further said he never regretted leaving Congress and joining the BJP. Congress would not win any seat in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada in the next at least 20 years. Having joined the BJP unconditionally, he believed the party considers merit while giving workers the responsibility.

A Minister of State in the 2013-2018 Siddaramaiah government, Pramod Madhwaraj joined the BJP in May last, from Congress. He said though BJP had not given him any major responsibility so far, the party has used his services time and again. He actively campaigned for the party in the 2023 Assembly elections in Karwar, Bhatkal, entire Udupi district, Shiggavi, Hanagal, Ranebennur, Mudigere, Sringeri and Mangaluru (Ullal). He was prepared to take any responsibility given by the party.

Meanwhile, Udupi District BJP president Kuylady Suresh Nayak took exception to such public statements by leaders. “It is not a culture followed in the BJP,” he said, adding aspirants should express their wish within the party forum. He would bring Pramod Madhwaraj’s statement to party State president’s notice, Mr. Nayak said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.