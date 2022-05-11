Pramod Madhwaraj betrayed Congress, says Dhruvanarayan

‘Party gave him all opportunities and he did not face any injustice’

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president R. Dhruvanarayan said in Udupi on Wednesday that the former Minister Pramod Madhwaraj has betrayed the Congress by joining the BJP.

Speaking to media persons, he said that the Congress gave all opportunities to Mr. Madhwaraj since his young age. He never faced any injustice from the party.

“A person of his choice was appointed president of the Udupi Block Congress unit. In addition, a person recommended by him was made the general secretary of the Udupi district unit of the Congress. But now he has blamed the district unit as responsible for him quitting the party. It does not suit his reputation,” he said.

Mr. Dhruvanarayan said that KPCC president D. K. Shivakumar had reposed a lot trust in him as Mr. Madhwaraj hailed from a socially backward community. But he betrayed the party for his personal benefit, he said.

The former Member of Parliament said that the Congress will be strengthened in the district from the grassroots level. The exit of Mr. Madhwaraj is not the end of everything for the Congress in Udupi, he said.

Mr. Druvanarayan was in Udupi to chair a meeting of party workers of Udupi and Brahmavar Block Congress units.

Meanwhile, calling Mr. Madhwaraj an opportunist, Udupi District Congress Committee president Ashok Kumar Kodavoor said that Mr. Madhwaraj may not feel suffocated in the BJP now as the party is in power.

He said that the Congress is not upset with Mr. Madhwaraj leaving the party. But Mr. Madhwaraj should remember that he and his mother Manorama Madhwaraj, who was MLA, were elected to power for the first time from the Congress as party workers had worked hard for them. “If he is drawing monthly pension from the State Government now, it is because of the hard work put in by Congress workers,” Mr. Kodavoor said and added that Mr. Madhwaraj never consulted any party leaders before leaving the Congress.