‘Prakruthi Ganapa’ in sand art at Koteshwara

Harish Saga, Raghavendra and R. Prasad of Sand Theme team, Udupi, created this sculture of Lord Ganesh at Koteshwara beach in Kundapura taluk, Udupi district.

MANGALURU

07 September 2021 18:21 IST

Three enthusiastic artists from Sand Theme team of Udupi created a ‘Prakruthi Ganapa’ at Koteshwara beach in Kundapura taluk of Udupi district, Karnataka.

The team, comprising Harish Saga, Raghavendra and R. Prasad, adorned Ganapa with the ‘Muttale’, a traditional headgear made of dried arecanut tree leaf, and was given turmeric colour to signify resistance to disease.

Theme Udupi said the Prakruthi Ganapa goes well with the call given by Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao to make Ganesh idols using turmeric. The creation is aimed at raising awareness among people about COVID-19 pandemic and the need to develop immunity to diseases.