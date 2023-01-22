Prajadhwani Yatra: Congress vows to make Mangaluru IT, garment hub

January 22, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - MANGALURU

Re-constituting the Coastal Development Authority as a statutory body with an annual Budgetary allocation of ₹2,500 crore to create employment and investment opportunities and to improve tourism and promoting Mangaluru as the next IT and garment industry hub of the country are among the 10 assurances made by Congress as part of its 10-point charter announced for Coastal Karnataka during its Prajadhwani Yatra here on Sunday.

Announcing the ‘dasa sankalpa’ at the rally of the yatra the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council and the party leader B.K. Hariprasad said that the Congress will set up a textile hub in Mangaluru as it will give an alternative source of livelihood for women in the region, who are heavily reliant on earning by rolling beedis. By promoting it as a garment hub and promoting IT industries, one lakh jobs can be created in the region, he said.

For fishermen

Every fisherman from Mogaveera community has been assured of ₹10 lakh insurance cover. While ₹1 lakh interest-free loan has been assured for fisherwomen, a subsidy up to ₹25 lakh (equivalent to 25% of the cost) has been assured for the purchase of a fishing boat. The party assured to increase in the diesel subsidy from ₹10.71 per litre to ₹25 per litre and increase the allocation of quantity of diesel from 300 litres to 500 litres per day. The party has also assured of carrying out dredging in Malpe, Gangolli and Mangaluru fishing harbour within six months of coming to power.

The Narayana Guru Development Board, with an outlay of ₹250 crore per year, will be set up for rehabilitating those involved in preparing liquor and ‘Shendi’. Similarly, Bunts Development Board will also be set up. with an outlay of ₹250 crore per year.

The pre-metric scholarship and other welfare measures for minority communities, which were stopped by the Centre, will be revived and budgetary allocation for minority welfare will be increased. An amount of ₹50 crore will be earmarked for addressing problems caused because of yellow leaf disease in arecanut plantations and for improvement of its market and research.

Swami Vivekananda Communal and Social Harmony committees will be set up in gram panchayats with apprropirate grants and plans.

Like for other parts of the State, each household in the coastal region will get 200 units of free power and each woman head of the house will get ₹2,000 per month, Mr. Hariprasad declared.

Earlier, KPCC’s chairman for Manifesto Committee G. Parameshwara said the 10 point charter will feature in a separate coastal Karnataka manifesto that will be released shortly by the party.