Praja Bharat to be launched on Feb. 20

The District Committee of Karnataka Muslim Jamaath will launch its State-wide awareness campaign ‘Praja Bharat’ on February 20.
Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, Abu Sufiyan Ibrahim Madani, VP, State Committee of Jamaath, said the campaign would focus on controversial measures such as National Register of Citizens (NRC) and others. It would emphasise on the importance of pluralism and harmony in the country.
Harekala Hajabba, who was recently conferred with the Padmashri, will inaugurate the campaign. Mufti Anwar Ali Khadiri, president, Jamaath State unit, will preside over the inaugural function. As many as 500 invited delegates are expected to participate in the event, he said.
