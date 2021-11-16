Pradeep Kumar succeeds Jayarama Bhat as new chairman of Karnataka Bank

P. Pradeep Kumar assumed charge as the chairman of Karnataka Bank on Monday at Bengaluru for a period of three years from November 14, 2021, succeeding P. Jayarama Bhat.

Assuming the charge as the part-time non-executive chairman, Mr. Kumar said, “I am privileged to assume the post of chairman of Karnataka Bank, a legacy institution of having more than 97 years of successful banking history. I seek the whole-hearted support of all the staff members in taking the bank to still greater heights as we approach the centenary year of the bank”.

Welcoming the new chairman, Managing Director and CEO M.S. Mahabaleshwara said, “A seasoned banker with nearly four decades of banking experience at the largest bank of the country, SBI, I am sure Karnataka Bank will script a new chapter in its growth journey under the guidance of Mr. Kumar and set new standards in corporate governance in the days to come”.

Mr. Kumar, who retired as the Managing Director and Group Executive (Corporate Banking) of State Bank of India, was an independent director on the board of Karnataka Bank so far.

Born on October 2, 1955, he has a Master’s degree in Statistics from Madras University. Joining SBI as a probationary officer in 1976, Mr. Kumar was the Managing Director of State Bank of Travancore during 2010-11.

Karnataka Bank on Monday launched CASA (current accounts and savings accounts) campaign of FY 2021-22 and introduced a new current account scheme ‘KBL Current Account – Premium’, specifically designed to meet the needs of small and medium entrepreneurs.

With this campaign, the bank aims to introduce attractive and superior line of digitally powered savings account products to its prospective customers.