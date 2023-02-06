ADVERTISEMENT

Pradeep Kumar Shetty nominated deputy artistic director of film festival

February 06, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Pradeep Kumar Shetty Kenchanur from Byndoor, a visiting professor in cinema studies in various universities, is nominated as the deputy artistic director for the 14th Bengaluru Film Festival scheduled in March this year. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Pradeep Kumar Shetty Kenchanur from Byndoor, a specialist in cinema studies, is nominated as the deputy artistic director for the 14th Bengaluru Film Festival scheduled in March this year. The festival, being conducted by the Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy,  will be held at PVR in the Orion Mall from March 16 to 23. Mr. Shetty with a doctoral degree in Kannada cinema studies had been a visiting professor in cinema studies at National Institute of Design, Kerala Central University and Nitte (Deemed to be University) and has done courses of film appreciation at Film and Television Institute, Pune and sound from Satyajith Ray Film Institute, Kolkata. Having published six works on Kannada cinema, Mr. Shetty was a recipient of Indian Council of Historical Research in 2018.

