Practise integrated system of medicine: NIMHANS director

The Director of National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, B.N. Gangadhar on Tuesday suggested that doctors make best use of remedies available in different forms of medical system, including the indigenous ones, to cure patients.

He was speaking at the 25th graduation day of Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara College of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences in Ujire.

Stressing on integrated medical practice, he said that NIMHANS and some prestigious hospitals in Delhi and abroad followed the same. The primary health centres (PHCs) can also adopt it, he said.

Dr. Gangadhar said that medical profession is a noble one. Doctors should treat patients with a service motive and not only with commercial interests. Doctors should be careful in treating patients by assessing the mental state, lifestyle and physical status.

He said that doctors should infuse confidence among patients. The integrated system of medicine should be used carefully while treating the patients.

D. Veerendra Heggade, Pattadhikari, Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala, said that one should maintain good health to prevent diseases. Doctors should guide people properly on leading a healthy lifestyle, he said.

He said that SDM University has been formed by affiliating SDM Dental College and Hospital, SDM Medical College and SDM Nursing College in Dharwad.