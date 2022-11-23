Practice of political parties using youth from backward communities for their benefit will wane in coastal belt: Seer

November 23, 2022 12:05 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - MANGALURU

Seer of Kalaburagi Brahmasri Narayana Guru Shakti Peeta Pranavananda said that the practice of political parties using youth from backward communities for political benefits will slowly wane in the coastal belt as the youth have begun to realise the agenda behind it.

Speaking to presspersons in Udupi on Tuesday, he said that youth from backward communities should not remain only as the followers of political parties but should emerge as leaders.

The seer said that polarisation politics in the coastal region will gradually wane and the parties will be forced to do justice to the Billava community.

The State had the highest Billava-Namadhari-Idiga population in 30 Assembly constituencies. Hence, political parties should give priority and issue enough number of tickets to the community candidates, he said.

The youth from backward communities, by being in any political party as per their leanings, also should also demand ticket and get their due place. “Merely getting killed as ground level cadres while being swayed by the majoritarian ideology will not do any good for Billavas,’’ he said.

The seer said that the major demand of the Billava community is to form Sri Narayana Guru Corporation and set aside ₹500 crore for the development of Billava community people. The government floating Sri Narayana Guru Development Cell is just an eyewash, he said.

Toddy ban should be lifted and permission should be given for toddy tapping across the State, he reiterated. The seer said that a walkathon covering 658 km from Mangaluru to Bengaluru will be launched on December 6 to press for the demands.