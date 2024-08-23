ADVERTISEMENT

Prabhakara Poojary and Rajani Hebbar elected president and vice-president of Udupi City Municipal Council

Published - August 23, 2024 04:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

In the 35-member House, the BJP has 32 seats and the Congress has three seats

The Hindu Bureau

Rajani Hebbar of the BJP was elected unopposed as vice-president of Udupi City Municipal Council and Prabhakara Poojary was elected president on August 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: UMESH S SHETTIGAR

Prabhakara Poojary and Rajani Hebbar of the BJP were elected unopposed as president and vice-president, respectively, of Udupi City Municipal Council on August 23.

In the 35-member House, the BJP has 32 seats and the Congress has three seats.

Mr. Poojary was elected to the council from Gundibail ward thrice while Ms. Hebbar has been elected to the council for the first time from Olakadu ward.

The office of president was reserved for general category and the office of vice-president was reserved for general category woman.

The Assistant Commissioner of Kundapur sub-division Maheshchandra was the Election Officer.

The offices of president and vice-president were vacant for one year and three months due to reservation issues.

Earlier, Sumithra Nayak and Lakshmi Manjunatha of the BJP were president and vice-president, respectively, of the council for two years and six months.

