Power supply to be affected in some parts of Udupi district tomorrow

July 16, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

Power supply in parts of Udupi district, including Udupi, Brahmavara, Kundapura and Byndoor taluks will be affected on Tuesday.

Areas fed by Udupi-2 and Kudcemp 11 kV feeders, including Jodukatte, TMA Pai Hospital, Mission Compound, Adi Udupi, Pandubettu, Kalmadi, Malpe and surrounding areas will not get power supply from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

Indiranagara, Kasturbanagara, Kukkikatte, Chitpadi, Volakadu and surrounding areas fed by 11 kV Chitpadi and Udyavara-1 feeders will not get power supply between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Power supply will be affected in areas fed by all feeders of Hiriyadka substation, 33 kV Parkala substation and 11 Kv Mandarthi and Barkur Epxress feeders between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Areas affected include Hiriyadka, Baje, Alangar, Perdur, Kunthalakatte, Padigara, Heradi, Bennekudru, Shiroor, Nanchar, Mandarthi, Hiliyana and surroundings.

All areas fed by 11 kV Brahmavara and Barkur feeders, including Brahmavara town, Chanthar, Varamballi, Uppinakote and surrounding areas will not get power supply from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

Power supply will be affected in entire Kundapura and Byndoor taluks from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

