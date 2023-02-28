Power shutdown

February 28, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST

MANGALURU

There will be no power on March 2 between 10 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. in Surathkal, Kana, Mukka, Sasihitlu, Madhya, Chokkabettu, Surinje, Shibarooru, and Bala; between 10 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. in Marnamikatte, Jeppu Market, Bolar, Mulihitlu, Mangaladevi and Hoige Bazar. There will be no power on March 3 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. in Maroli, Padil, Alape, Naguri, Garodi, Pumpwell, Capitanio, Railway Station, Indiana Hospital, Nitte Day Care centre, Kadri Kambla, Karangalpady, Court Road, Pinto Lane, Jail Road and Bunts Hostel Circle.

Additional sleeper coach

MANGALURU

An additional sleeper coach will be provided on March 2 (for one trip only) for the Train 08646 Mangaluru Central-Hatia Weekly Special train leaving Manglauru Central at 4 a.m. In a press release, the Southern Railway said the additional sleeper coach is to clear waitlisted passengers.

Public hearing on March 4

MANGALURU

A public hearing will be held on March 4 for the proposed removal of 196 trees from the land earmarked for building houses in Survey No. 360/1A2 in Kukkundoor village of Karkala taluk of Udupi district. The public hearing will be held at 11 a.m. at the office of Range Forest Officer, Karkala. People can submit their objections at the office of RFO. Objections can also be mailed to kpurforest@yahoo.com, said a release.