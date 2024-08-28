GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Power shutdown in Udupi, Mangaluru on August 28

Power shutdown in Udupi and Mangaluru on August 28 for transformer upgradation and emergency maintenance, affecting various areas

Published - August 28, 2024 09:57 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The file image is used for representational purpose only.

The file image is used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Power shutdown in Udupi

Power supply will be affected in Udupi city and surrounding areas between 9.30 am and 1 pm on August 28, Wednesday to facilitate upgradation of 110/33 kV Transformer 4 at the 110/33/11 kV Manipal Power Station from 10 MVA to 20 MVA. Areas affected include those fed by 11 kV feeders of Uliyaragoli, Moodabettu, Bantakallu, Shankarapura, Salmara, Kurkalu, Shirva, Uchila and the entire Udupi City.

Power shutdown in Mangaluru

Power supply will be affected in many parts of Mangaluru and surrounding areas on August 28, Wednesday. Entire Ullal taluk will not get power supply between 10 am and 5 pm as MESCOM will undertake emergency maintenance works in feeders of 110/33/11 kV Konaje substation.

Areas fed by 11 kV Tharetota (Padavu) feeder, including Bikarnakatte, Thathavu, Tharetota, Bajjodi and surrouding areas will not get power supply from 10 am to 5 pm. Power supply will be affected from 10 am to 4 pm in areas fedby 11 kV Bejai feeder, including KSRTC, Bejai Main Road, Church Road, Anegudni, Battagudda, Museum and surrounding areas.

Areas fed by 11 kV Derebail, Marakada, Mullakkad, Malemar and Kunjathabail feeders will not get power supply from 10 am to 4.30 pm.

Related Topics

Mangalore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.