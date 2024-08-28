Power shutdown in Udupi, Mangaluru on August 28

Power shutdown in Udupi

Power supply will be affected in Udupi city and surrounding areas between 9.30 am and 1 pm on August 28, Wednesday to facilitate upgradation of 110/33 kV Transformer 4 at the 110/33/11 kV Manipal Power Station from 10 MVA to 20 MVA. Areas affected include those fed by 11 kV feeders of Uliyaragoli, Moodabettu, Bantakallu, Shankarapura, Salmara, Kurkalu, Shirva, Uchila and the entire Udupi City.

Power shutdown in Mangaluru

Power supply will be affected in many parts of Mangaluru and surrounding areas on August 28, Wednesday. Entire Ullal taluk will not get power supply between 10 am and 5 pm as MESCOM will undertake emergency maintenance works in feeders of 110/33/11 kV Konaje substation.

Areas fed by 11 kV Tharetota (Padavu) feeder, including Bikarnakatte, Thathavu, Tharetota, Bajjodi and surrouding areas will not get power supply from 10 am to 5 pm. Power supply will be affected from 10 am to 4 pm in areas fedby 11 kV Bejai feeder, including KSRTC, Bejai Main Road, Church Road, Anegudni, Battagudda, Museum and surrounding areas.

Areas fed by 11 kV Derebail, Marakada, Mullakkad, Malemar and Kunjathabail feeders will not get power supply from 10 am to 4.30 pm.