Power shutdown in Udupi district
Power supply in parts of Udupi district, including Brahmavar, Kundapur and Byndoor taluks, will be affected between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday to facilitate Konkan Railway Corporation’s Barkur power substation erection.
The areas affected include those served by 11 kV Barkur Express and Mandarthi feeders and all feeders of 110/11 kV Madhuvana, Kundapur and Navunda sub-stations and 33/11 kV Tallur, Byndoor and Gangolli substations.
