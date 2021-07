Power shutdown in several areas tomorrow

MANGALURU

11 July 2021 18:58 IST

Power supply will be affected in some parts of Mangaluru and many parts of Udupi district on Tuesday.

There will be no power supply between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. in areas served by 11 kV Gurupura, Sadur and Muchchur feeders, including Badaga Yedapadavu, Thenka Yedapadavu, Baidarabettu, Mijar, Shastavu, Poopadikallu, Gurupura Town, Matadagudde, Mullagudde, Addur and surrounding areas.

In Udupi district, power supply will be disrupted between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. in areas fed by 11 kV KMF and Manai feeders, including Ishwaranagar, Saralebettu, Arbi, Manai, Panchanabettu, Sanekallu, Harikhandige and surrounding areas.

Areas fed by 11 kV Brahmavar and Mabukala feeders, including Mudduru, Kotambailu, Ninjurabettu, Marali, Handari, Belurajeddu, Brahmavar Town, Chantharu, Varamballi, Sasthan, Mabukala, Pandeshwar, Airodi, Gundmi, Chempi, Hangarakatte, Balkudru, Uppinakote and surrounding areas will go without power supply between 9.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

Power supply will be affected between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. in areas fed by 11 kV Chara, Shivapura and Mudradi feeders, including Shivapura, Kurpadi, Kanyana, Chara, Mandadijeddu, Mudradi, Kabbinale and surrounding areas.

Areas fed by 11 kV Miyyaru, Sanuru, Kanthavara, Belman, Bandimutt, TMC, Mundli, Jarkala and Ajekaru feeders, including Jodukatte, Miyyaru, Renjala, Kervashe, Sanuru, Durga, Ajekaru, Ennehole, Bailuru, HIrgana, Ninjuru, Nakre, Tellaru, Jarkala, Kallotte, TMC Water Supply, Jodu Rasthe, HUDCO Colony and surrounding areas will go without power supply between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Power supply will be affected between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. in areas fed by 11 kV Anegudde, Manuru and Sasthan feeders, including Vaddarse, Bannadi, Kotathattu, Kota, Padukare, Manuru, Giliyaru, Gundmi, Saligrama, Karkada, Parampalli, Beluru and surrounding areas.

Areas fed by 11 kV Perdur feeder, including Puttige, Pakkalu, Perdur town and surrounding areas will go without power supply between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.