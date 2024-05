Power shutdown in parts of Mangaluru today

Power supply will be affected in some parts of Mangaluru on Thursday.

Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., power supply will be affected in areas fed by the 33/11 kV Surathkal Industrial feeder, including Surathkal, Kaana, Katla, Tadambail, Mukka, Sasihithlu, Chelairu, Madhya, all blocks of Katipalla, Chokkabettu, Kutthethur, Surinje, Shibarur, Baala, Mangalapete, NITK and surrounding areas.

Power supply will be affected in and around Jeppu between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. in areas fed by 11 kV Mahakalipadpu, Suterpet, Valencia, Yekkur New, Gorigudda, Kadekar and Bajal feeders. Areas affected include Jeppinamogaru, Mahakalipadpu, Jeppu Patna, Mulihithlu, Pumpwell, Suterpet, Gorigudda, Valencia, Jeppu Majila, Kanakarabettu, JM Road, Alape Mutt, Angadimar, Bajal, Yekkur Highway, Kadekar, Pakkaladka, Kutthadka, Ujjodi and surroundings.

Areas fed by 11 kV Kadri Tollgate, Karangalpadi, Jyothi, Mallikatte and Balmatta feeders will not get power supply from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The areas affected include Tharethota, Nanthoor, Kadri Park, Circuit House, Kadri, Karangalpadi, St. Aloysius Institutions, Court Road, Balmatta, Mangaluru City Corporation, Collector’s Gate and surroundings.