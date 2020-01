Power cut today

Power supply will be affected in parts of Mangaluru and Hiriyadka in Udupi district on Wednesday. Between 10.30 a.m. and 3 p.m., power supply would be affected in areas fed by 11 kV Bharatinagar feeder, including Bharatinagar, Chandrika Layout, Kodialgutthu pumphouse and surrounding areas. Tannirbhavi, Kasaba Bengre, Thota Bengre, Bokkapatna Bengre and surrounding areas will suffer power shutdown between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. As MESCOM is taking up maintenance works on 11 kV Kulur, Chilimbi, Marakada, Derebail, Malemar, Mullakkad, Eshwarakatte, Perara and Sunkadakatte feeders, Derebail, Kuntikana, A.J. Hospital, Mullakkad, Malemar, Akash Bhavan, Kavoor, Shivanagar, Lohithnagar, Prashanthnagar, Maladi, Jalligudde, Gandhinagar, Shanthinagar, Vidyanagar, Kulur Junction, Raikatte, Bangrakulur, Kottara Chowki, Kunjathbail, Jarinagar, Ambikanagar, Muranagar, Paduperara, Kattalsar, Karambar, Talakala, Marakada, Porkodi, Maravoor, Eshwarakatte, Shasthavu, Kinnikambla, Hoigepadavu, Nagabrahma, Surabhikatte, Erame, Koncharu, Shanthigudde and surrounding areas will go without power supply from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. Power supply would be affected between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. in Herga, Parkala town, Badagabettu and surrounding areas fed by 11 kV Parkala feeder from Hiriyadka substation.