Power cut in Udupi, Mangaluru tomorrow

Power supply will be affected in many areas in Mangaluru and parts of Udupi district on Wednesday.

Areas fed by 11 kV Kulur, Marakada and Chilimbi feeders, including Gandhinagar, Bangrakulur, Marakada, Kottara Chowki and surrounding areas, will go without power supply between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Power supply will be affected between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. in areas fed by 11 kV MPT feeder, including Bunder Police Station, Azezuddin Road, JM Road, Chamber Road and surrounding areas. Bharathinagar, KSRTC, Kodialguthu East, Bejai Church Road and surrounding areas will go without power supply between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

In Udupi district

Hebri and surrounding areas, including Someshwara, Shivapura, Kanyana, Nadpalu, Madamakki, Mudradi, Varanga and Hebri, will go without power supply between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. the same day, as MESCOM will be installing a 12.5 MV transformer at the Hebri sub-station.

Power supply will be affected from 9.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. in areas fed by 11 kV Cherkadi, Kokkarne, Kallianapura and Shanthivana feeders, including Herur, Chantharu, Kunjalu, Arooru, Cherkadi, Paduneelavara, Santhekatte, Mooduthonse, Kodibengre, Badanidiyuru, Shanthivana, Garadimajalu and surrounding areas.

Areas, including Perduru town, Puttige, Padigara, Muthorme, Kukkehalli and surrounding areas, will go without power supply between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

All areas around Karkala fed by feeders of 110/11 kV sub-station, including Karkala town, Hirgana, TMC, Ajekaru, Bailuru Express, Mundli, Jarkala, KHB, Nakre and Bandipura feeders, will go without power supply from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.