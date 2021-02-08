Power cut in Malpe and other areas

MANGALURU

08 February 2021 08:33 IST

There will be no power supply in some areas in Udupi from 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a press release.

The affected areas are Malpe, Ambalpady, Kinnimulki, Ajjarakadu, Adi Udupi, Bannanje, City Bus Stand area, Kalyanapur, Shantivana, Marpalli, Kukkikatte, Bailuru, Korangrapady, Indrali Railway Station, Paniyadi, Hayagreevanagar, Lakshmindranagar, Perdoor and Puttige.

It is for maintenance works.

No power supply in Moodbidri

Power supply in Moodbidri and nearby areas will be disrupted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The affected areas, according to a press release, are Kotebagilu, Todar, Beluvai, Shirthady, Kadandale, Jainpete, Mijar, Mahaveera College area, Aramane Bagilu, Padumarnad, Moodumarnad, Padu

Konaje, Moodu Konaje and Niddodi.

MESCOM meeting in Karkala tomorrow

MESCOM will conduct consumer contact meeting in the virtual mode in its sub-division office in Karkala, Udupi district, from 10.30 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, according to a press release. Those who want to participate can use the link: meet.google.com/cgv-fbpw-vmg.

Call Ph: 08258-231248 for details.