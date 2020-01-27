Powdery substance found in Rao’s locker to be sent to lab

The box containing a powdery substance found in the bank locker of Aditya Rao, arrested on charges of planting a bag containing explosive material at Mangaluru International Airport on January 20, would be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for investigation.
Sources said on Sunday that the box containing about 150 gm of powdery substance was recovered from Aditya Rao’s locker from the Karnataka Bank branch here on January 25 by the police team from Mangaluru, which had brought him here for mahazar. Aditya Rao had claimed before the police that the powdery substance was “cyanide”. But this was his claim, which had to be verified. Hence, the substance would be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Bengaluru within a couple of days.
