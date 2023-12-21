Pourakarmikas rue living in cramped new residential flats in Mahakalipadpu

December 21, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

Usha, a family member of a pourakarmika, was incensed with Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur over the allotment of a cramped flat in the first block of the new residential apartment complex which is being built for pouramarmikas in Mahakalipadu.

Of the three blocks in the complex, the first block, having 32 flats, is completed and occupied. The second block also with 32 flats is under construction while the third block is yet to come up.

Soon after Mr. Kannur wound up the inspection of the progress of the second block on Thursday, December 21, Ms. Usha took Mr. Kannur through a narrow passage to her flat on the first floor of the first block.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just after entering the hall, Ms. Usha said: “This is the big hall where we can barely fit in a cot,” and then showed Mr. Kannur the cramped kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and toilet. “This is the big 1bhk flat that the city corporation talked about a lot. Four members find it hard to live around. My elderly parent finds it hard to make use of this small toilet,” rued Ms. Usha and blamed Mangaluru City Corporation for allotting a cramped flat to pourakarmikas, who clean the streets of the city.

Ms. Usha was pointing out that the old residential building (or quarters) in which they lived was very spacious than the new flats which has been occupied by 32 pourakarmikas in the first phase. The old building was demolished to construct the new apartment complex with three blocks.

Usha’s neighbour Mamata joined and said the open corridor between the two flats is too narrow. There is no space for parking of vehicles. “A portion of ceiling has started leaking,” she said.

Earlier, Mr. Kannur said he came for the inspection of the second block following complaints by pourakarmikas during his recent ‘Janaspandana’ programme that the new flats too looked cramped like the earlier ones.

The MCC officials said each of the first set of new 32 flats already occupied had a plinth area of 370 square feet and a sale area of 425 square feet. In the second phase where another 32 flats are under construction now, each of the flats has a plinth area of 438 square feet and a sale area of 505 square feet. “We are constructing as per norms laid down in the National building code,” an official from Mangaluru City Corporation said.

Mr. Kannur said another (or third) set of 32 flats will be constructed after demolishing ‘D’ block of the old quarters.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.