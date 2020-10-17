Potholes resurface on NH 75 at Nanthoor Junction

Potholes and craters have resurfaced on the portion of Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway 75 bypass at Nanthoor Junction severely affecting traffic in the busy junction.

Parts of the bypass that were repaired with fresh bitumen coat during summer gave way once the South West Monsoon started. As the vehicles towards Bengaluru move slowly to negotiate craters and potholes, traffic through the junction on NH 66 and Kadri Road gets affected, said a traffic police constable posted at the spot.

Dinesh Kumar, a resident of nearby Bikarnakatte, said improper rainwater drainage facility at the junction could be the reason for frequent erosion of the road surface. Though the National Highways Authority of India had built a culvert to drain out rainwater on the bypass near the junction, connecting shoulder drains were not properly completed, thereby causing water stagnation.

Meanwhile, the portion of the railway underbridge on the same stretch at Padil continues to be inundated when it rains.