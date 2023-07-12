Potholes and craters resurface at major junctions and arterial roads endangering road users’ lives

July 12, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

Despite the late monsoon and the coastal districts witnessing about 24% deficiency of rains, potholes and craters resurfaced at arterial roads and major junctions in the city, including Kankanady Bypass Road, Nanthoor where NH 75 and NH 66 intersect and Bendoorwell Circle.

The fact that these locations sport potholes and craters every year expose the working of the agencies concerned, the Mangaluru City Corporation and the National Highways Authority of India. Other important junctions where potholes and craters have resurfaced include KPT Junction and Bikarnakatte Junction.

Both the carriageways of NH 75 (towards and from B.C. Road) are filled with craters despite the NHAI undertaking re-asphalting work every summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The basic problem in this location is absence of any drainage facility for rainwater flowing from Padavu towards Pumpwell, said Yashvanth Kadri, a resident of the area.

“In our childhood days, there existed storm-water drains of about 4-ft wide on both sides of the highway (it was two lane then) and we used to play with paper boats. After the highway was widened, the storm water drains have disappeared thereby causing water accumulation on the road itself.”

Whatever surface work NHAI does, goes into the drains (of course, non-existent), he lamented. A culvert connecting the drain from Padavu towards Pumpwell across NH 75 at the junction would have solved the issue, he felt.

There are no proper SWDs from Nanthoor junction towards Pumpwell either, Mr. Kadri said. Whenever it rains, the water flows down on the carriageways endangering the lives of road users as well as pedestrians. The highway flanks, apparently acquired by the NHAI for service roads, appear to have been encroached, he noted.

The MCC has not addressed the recurring appearance of potholes and craters either at the Bendoorwell Circle or on Kankanady Bypass Road that too occur due to stagnation of rainwater, said Ramesh Shetty, a resident of Kankanady.

The road surface remains at a lower level to road shoulders impacting rainwater drainage while no proper shoulder drains appear present in the locality, he lamented.

Mr. Shetty said MCC has for years been giving the excuse of presence of major water pipelines beneath the road surface to address the annual pothole issue.

Portion of the NH 66 carriageway at KPT Junction too is filled with potholes.

Besides affecting smooth vehicular movements, the potholes and craters threaten lives of motorists, particularly two-wheeler riders, regretted Mr. Kadri.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT