Pothole-ridden roads in Udupi will be restored by November-end, says MLA

Repair works could not be taken up in Udupi because of rains till October. Even if works were executed, they would not last long because of rains, Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat told the City Municipal Council (CMC)

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 01, 2022 12:38 IST

A file photo of a worker filling potholes on NH 169A at Indralai in Udupi on August 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: For representation only

MLA K Raghupathi Bhat, on September 30, informed the City Municipal Council (CMC) that no road work was halted in Udupi city because of shortage of funds.

Denying collecting 40% commission for the repair of National Highway 169A towards Malpe, the MLA said, “Potholes on city roads would be filled and roads would be restored by November-end.”

Opposition leader Ramesh Kanchan said it is the duty of opposition parties to expose corruption in administration, and reiterated his charges. He said almost all roads in Udupi had potholes while the administration has done nothing to repair them.

Mr. Bhat said land acquisition for widening Malpe-Thirthahalli NH 169A was in the final stages and physical acquisition would start in a couple of months. The government has released ₹2 crore for improving the Ambagilu-Gundibailu Road, and he would seek more funds for the work. Repair works could not be taken up in Udupi because of rains till October. Even if works were executed, they would not last long because of rains, he explained.

Councillor Prabhakar Poojari said many buses do not ply on the Ambagilu-Kalsanka route despite having a permit to operate, thereby inconveniencing the general public. He wants the Regional Transport Authority to cancel permits of such buses and issue new ones to others who are willing to operate on the route.

President Sumithra R. Nayak chaired the meeting, in which participants included Municipal Commissioner Uday Kumar Shetty.

