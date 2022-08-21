Pothole-ridden Mangaluru-B.C. Road NH 75 stretch a deathtrap for motorists

The Nationa Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has failed to repair the stretch even after a fortnight of rains abating

The Nationa Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has failed to repair the stretch even after a fortnight of rains abating

The Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway 75, with multiple potholes and craters between Mangaluru and B.C. Road, has almost become a death trap for motorists, particularly two-wheeler riders at many places.

Apathy of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in making the highway motorable was glaringly visible, as no repair works were undertaken despite the rains giving holiday for over a fortnight, said Anshuman Rai, a resident of B.C. Road.

Residents of Maripalla pointed out at a deep pothole between Maripalla and Thumbe immediately after a deep left turn on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru carriageway and said at least 10 two-wheeler riders fall from their vehicles. As the deep pothole would not be visible from a distance to motorists, they end up entering the pothole and falling off after losing the balance, said Abubakkar Moosa, a resident of Thumbe.

Ganesh Aithal, a resident of Mangaluru, who frequently drives to B.C. Road and back, was lost in terms of explaining the nightmarish driving experience. “Are we paying the hefty toll at Brahmarakootlu Toll Plaza to experience this misery,” he mused, and chided the NHAI for its apathy in discharging the bounden duty.

The irony is that despite the carriageways being in a sorry state at the Brahmarakootlu toll plaza itself where NHAI collects the toll, the authority has not bothered to restore the road stretch, Mr. Rai regretted.

The highway, right from its junction with NH 66 at Nanthoor in the city, till B.C. Road, has been riddled with multiple potholes exhibiting the lack of maintenance work by the NHAI.

All important junctions, including Nanthoor, Bikarnakatte, First Neuro Hospital, Kannur, Adyar Padavu, Adyar, Valachchil, Farangipete, Maripalla, Thumbe and Thumbe Pump Water Treatment Plant, are heavily infested with craters and potholes.

While the carriageway towards B.C. Road appears severely affected, the one from B.C. Road towards Mangaluru appears a little bit good.

This, according to residents, was improper rainwater drainage system as the B.C. Road carriageway abuts hillocks all along and the rainwater stagnates on the carriageway.