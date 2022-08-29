Postcard campaign seeking inclusion of Tulu in Eighth Schedule

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 29, 2022 23:43 IST

Tuluver Kudla, Tulunadu Vaara Patrike and a local television channel are jointly holding a campaign to send postcards addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding inclusion of Tulu in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

The campaign will start from the border village Banjaru Male on September 1 at 10.30 a.m.

Tuluver Kudla president Prateek Poojary said that inclusion of Tulu in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution has been a long-pending issue. Though the earlier Kannada and Culture Minister Arvind Limbavali had assured them of getting Tulu included in the Eighth Schedule at the earliest, nothing has happened so far. The State government has also so far not recognised Tulu as an additional State language.

To build pressure on the Union and State governments, Tuluver Kudla has initiated the campaign. It has planned to send more than one lakh postcards to the Prime Minister. While stating that there is no political or individual interest in the campaign, Mr. Poojary called upon Tuluvas to take part in the campaign in big numbers.

