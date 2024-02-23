Postal stamp on Yakshagana to be released on Sunday

February 23, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

A postal stamp on Yakshagana will be released here on Sunday.

S. Rajendra Kumar, Chief Post Master General, Karnataka Circle, will release the stamp at a function to be held at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall at 10 a.m. Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel will preside over the function which will be held in association with the MRPL.

Later, a Yakshagana prasanga titled ‘Lokabhirama’, written by late Bottikere Purushottama Poonja, will be performed under the guidance of Yakshagana artist Patla Satish Shetty.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT