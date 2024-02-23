ADVERTISEMENT

Postal stamp on Yakshagana to be released on Sunday

February 23, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A postal stamp on Yakshagana will be released here on Sunday.

S. Rajendra Kumar, Chief Post Master General, Karnataka Circle, will release the stamp at a function to be held at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall at 10 a.m. Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel will preside over the function which will be held in association with the MRPL.

Later, a Yakshagana prasanga titled ‘Lokabhirama’, written by late Bottikere Purushottama Poonja, will be performed under the guidance of Yakshagana artist Patla Satish Shetty.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Mangalore

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US