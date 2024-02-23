GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Postal stamp on Yakshagana to be released on Sunday

February 23, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A postal stamp on Yakshagana will be released here on Sunday.

S. Rajendra Kumar, Chief Post Master General, Karnataka Circle, will release the stamp at a function to be held at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall at 10 a.m. Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel will preside over the function which will be held in association with the MRPL.

Later, a Yakshagana prasanga titled ‘Lokabhirama’, written by late Bottikere Purushottama Poonja, will be performed under the guidance of Yakshagana artist Patla Satish Shetty.

Related Topics

Mangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.