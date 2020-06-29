Postal stamp on fish speciesto be released today

MANGALURU

29 June 2020 19:37 IST

The Department of Posts will release a stamp and an envelope on an endemic fish species of the State, Puntius carnaticus, on the Hoige Bazaar campus of the College of Fisheries here on Tuesday.

It will be released in memory of the golden jubilee year of the college which came into being in 1969.

The particular species of fish is found in the eco-sensitive areas of the Western Ghats in the State.

“The stamp and cover will be launched with an intention to take up steps for conservation and preservation of several fish species and flora and fauna of Western Ghats which are unique to the State,” Professor and Dean of the college A. Senthil Vel said in a release.

Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport Kota Srinivasa Poojari will release them at the Technology Wing of the college.

Meanwhile, the Minister will also perform the bhoomi puja for establishing the “skill development in fisheries and safety training centre” on the Hoige Bazaar campus. The centre will be opened at an estimated cost of ₹ 2.35 crore sanctioned by Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL). Training expenses will be borne by MSCL.

The centre will impart training in eight identified areas to fishermen, fisherwomen, unemployed youth and school drop-outs. Training is aimed at creating self-employment opportunities for them, the release said.