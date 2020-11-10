Postal Dept. launches doorstep Digital Life Certificate service

The postal department has launched Digital Life Certificate service on the doorstep of pensioners wherein the postman will go to the house of the pensioner and do the needful for submitting the Digital Life Certificate.

Now, the Digital Life Certificate can be submitted in any month and the certificate is valid for a year from the date of submission. In case the pensioner received the pension payment order generated in less than one year, the life certificate is to be submitted only after a year is completed. After submitting Digital Life Certificate, pensioners need not again send any paper in this connection to the Employees Provident Fund Organisation office or their bank. Their accounts will get updated automatically.

Pensioners can submit their Digital Life Certificate through bank branches, common service centres, UMANG App, EPFO offices and post offices, a release issued by Vincent Jacob Cheru, Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner, EPFO Office, Regional Office, Mangaluru, said here on Monday.