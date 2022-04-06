Postal Dept., Goschen Hospital sign pact to deliver birth certificate

Representatives of the Department of Posts, Mangaluru Division, and Government Lady Goschen Hospital exchanging copies of agreement on door delivery of birth certificates through SpeedPost in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

April 06, 2022 23:43 IST

Now, applicants can receive them on their doorsteps through SpeedPost

The Department of Posts, Mangaluru Division, on Wednesday entered into an agreement with the Government Lady Goschen Hospital to launch door delivery of birth certificates through SpeedPost.

At present, about 400 to 600 babies are born in Lady Goschen Hospital every month and people of about nine districts of the State and three districts of Kerala are availing themselves of the service of the hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, birth certificates for the children born in Lady Goschen Hospital are issued at the hospital itself. Hence, for availing of the certificate, an applicant has to visit twice, i.e., once, for applying and the second time, to collect the certificate.

The agreement between the hospital and the Postal Department aims to eliminate second or multiple visits to the hospital to collect certificates. Under this service, while applying for birth certificates, the applicants will be given two choices, i.e., either to collect the certificate in person by visiting the hospital at a later date or to get the certificate delivered on their doorsteps through SpeedPost.

If applicants opt for door delivery, their address with mobile phone numbers should be specifically mentioned. The applicants will have to pay a service charge of ₹100 for receiving the certificates on their doorstep. There is no need to pay any additional amount while applying for this service at the hospital counter. The addressee will receive SMS alerts indicating tracking details of the certificates from booking to delivery, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices of the Division N. Sriharsha said in a release on Wednesday.

This service was earlier launched at the Mangaluru City Corporation on March 21, he said.