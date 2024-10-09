Postal Dept. extends door delivery of birth and death certificates to nine local bodies in Mangaluru

The Postal Department has extended service of door delivery of birth and death certificates to nine local bodies in Mangaluru taluk namely town panchayats in Bajpe, Mulky, and Kinnigoli, City Municipal Council of Ullal, and Town Municipal Council of Someshwar.

During an interaction with reporters here on ‘World Post Day’ on Wednesday, senior superintendent of posts, Mangaluru division, M. Sudhakara Mallya said the door delivery service was started by Mangaluru division in 2022. It started with children born at Government Wenlock Hospital and in hospitals coming under Mangaluru City Corporation. It was further extended to children born at Government Lady Goschen Hospital and in hospitals in Kotekar Town Panchayat.

Mr. Mallya said, on an average the post offices in the division delivered 500 certificates every month. Following the Mangaluru division, the service was introduced in Puttur, Udupi, and Davangere. Applicants have to pay ₹80 at local bodies to get door delivery of the certificates.

Marks card

The official said under ‘Project Mangala’ the Mangaluru postal division is delivering marks card and certificates of Mangalore University, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), and Karnataka Polytechnic since 2022.

Mr. Mallya said on an average 500 marks card/certificates of Mangalore University was being delivered every month. As many as 1,000 marks card/certificates of the polytechnic have been delivered so far, he added.

Dak Niryat Kendra have been set up at the head post office, Hampankatta post office, and Surathkal post office for traders to sent their articles to different counties. Since 2023, articles namely spices, cashew, magic items, and parts of sewing machine have been sent. “Presently, four customers are using the service. We hope to increase awareness of this facility among traders during the Dak Jan Sampark Abhiyan,” he said.

Citizenship granted

Indian citizenship was recently given to a Pakistani, Bangladeshi, and Afghanistan national who have been staying in Mangaluru.

Senior superintendent of posts, Mangaluru division, M. Sudhakara Mallya, said he heads the district level committee that scrutinises applications filed under Citizenship Amendment Act. The applications of the three persons were scrutinised and sent to the State-level committee. On approval, citizenship was granted to the three persons, Mr. Mallya said.