Postal Department to recruit Gramin Dak Sevaks

January 30, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Department of Posts has issued a notification for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks. The highlight of the recruitment is that there will be no written test and interview, and the recruitment will be done on the basis of Class X marks, according to N. Shriharsha, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Mangaluru Division.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, he said that the recruitment will be done in three categories: Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Postmaster, and Dak Sevak.

The last date for filing application online is February 16. Applications will have to be submitted by logging on to https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The entire process of recruitment is expected to be completed by July.

There are 95 vacant posts in Mangaluru Division, he said.

The job profile of the Branch Postmaster will include managing affairs of the Branch Post Office located in rural and suburban areas. He or she will work for either four or five hours depending on the workload.

The duties of the Assistant Branch Postmaster will include mainly conveyance and delivery of mail at the doorstep and providing doorstep banking facility to the rural areas.

The job profile of the Dak Sevak includes performing packer duties like closing and opening of bags or conveyance and delivery of mail at the doorstep in departmental post offices.

The minimum and the maximum age limit prescribed is 18 to 40. There will be a relaxation in the upper age limit for applicants belonging to reserved categories.

Secondary School Examination pass certificate of Class X, with passing marks in Mathematics and English, conducted by any recognised Board of School Education by the Government of India/State government/Union territories in India, shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all categories of Gramin Dak Sevaks. The candidate should have studied Kannada at least up to Class X (as compulsory or elective subject).

The candidates for all approved categories of GDS will be required to furnish an undertaking that he/she has computer knowledge to work on desktop/laptop/POS/mobile etc to work on departmental software.

Candidates from Kasaragod district in Kerala having studied Kannada as one of the language in SSLC may also apply under the Karnataka Circle.

Additional information may be had from the following websites https://indiapost.gov.in as well as from https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.