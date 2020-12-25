Postal Department to fill 254 vacant posts in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi

Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Mangaluru Division, Shriharsha. N. said here on Thursday that the Postal Department will recruit branch postmasters, assistant branch postmasters and dak sevaks against 254 vacant posts in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts and more local people should come forward to take up the posts to provide stable services to the people.

Addressing presspersons, he said that the candidates will be selected purely on merit and on the basis of marks obtained in Class 10. There will be no written test or interview. A software system will automatically select the candidates and communicate the selection directly to them even before the Postal Department comes to know the details of candidates selected. Hence, there is no scope for using any influence, recommendations and intervention of middlemen.

He said that a candidate can apply for a maximum of 20 posts at 20 different places where the posts are vacant. The last date for submitting applications online is January 20, 2021.

Of the vacant posts, 81 are in Mangaluru Postal Division, 90 are in Puttur Division and 83 are under Udupi Division.

He said that a branch postmaster will have to manage the affairs of branch post office located in rural and suburban areas. The workload will be for four to five hours.

An Assistant Branch Postmaster (or postman or woman) will have to deliver mails, money orders on people’s doorsteps, open India Post Payment Bank accounts and provide doorstep banking facility.

A dak sevak will have to perform packer duties such as closing and opening of bags or conveyance and delivery of mails on people’s doorsteps, in the department’s post offices. The dak sevak also may have to assist postmasters and sub postmasters in managing the post offices. The time related continuity allowance (TRCA) slab for branch postmasters for four hours stands at ₹ 12,000 plus DA and other allowances. For assistant branch postmasters and dak sevaks, the slab will be ₹ 10,000 for four hours plus DA and other allowances.

If it is five hours, the TRCA slab for branch postmasters will be ₹ 14,500 plus DA and other allowances. For assistant branch postmasters and dak sevaks, it will be ₹ 12,000 plus DA and other allowances. Candidates aged between 18 and 40 can apply. There will be age relaxation for SCs, STs and OBCs candidates and those with disabilities. Five candidates will be short-listed for each post. If the first candidate selected fails to report for duty, the next short-listed candidate will be given the offer and the order follows till the fifth candidate. If none among the five turned up to take the offer, the posts will be temporarily filled, he said.