Postal ballot collection of senior citizens, physically disabled in Dakshina Kannada starts today

April 30, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

The district administration of Dakshina Kannada, which has highest number of senior citizens and physically disabled persons who have availed postal ballot facility in the State, will start the process of collection of postal ballots from these voters from today.

There are a total of 12,797 aged 80 and above and many physically disabled persons who have availed the postal ballot facility by submitting Form 12D. As many as 368 teams have been formed to visit houses of 12,797 persons and collect postal ballots.

Of the 46,918 persons aged 80 and above, Form 12D was issued to 33,856 persons. Of these 10,776 persons opted for postal ballot. The highest number of 2,095 are from Mangaluru City South Assembly constituency, 1,591 from Mangaluru City North, 1,385 from Sullia, 1,374 from Moodbidri, 1,335 from Belthangady, 1,277 from Puttur, 1,122 from Bantwal, and 597 from Mangaluru Assembly constituency.

Of the 14,200 physically disabled persons, Form 12D was issued to 13,075 persons. Of this, 2,021 have opted for postal ballot. As many as 396 are from Sullia Assembly constituency, 372 from Belthangady, 244 from Moodbidri, 160 from Mangaluru City North, 73 from Mangaluru City South, 133 from Mangaluru, 349 from Bantwal and 294 from Puttur Assembly constituency.

Additional Deputy Commissioner H.K, Krishnamurthy, the district nodal officer for postal ballot, said a total of 368 teams of polling personnel have been formed to collect postal ballots from 184 sectors in the eight Assembly constituencies. One sector comprises of 10 polling stations.

Mr. Krishnamurthy said each team comprises of five persons that includes two polling officers, a micro observer and a videographer. This team, along with representatives of candidates, will visit house of voters. After taking declaration on three forms, the voter will be given the ballot paper and the stamp. The voter will allowed to caste his or her vote in secrecy. The voter will be given helper, if requisition is made. “It will take around 30 minutes to complete the process at each house,” Mr. Krishnamurthy said. This whole voting scene will be video recorded and it will be uploaded voter-wise to the related system of Election Commission of India.

The collection of postal ballots has to be completed by May 6, he added.

Udupi started

The process of collection of postal ballots started in Udupi district on Saturday. A total of 4,706 have opted for postal ballot. Of the 25,614 aged 80 and above to whom Form 12D was given, only 3976 opted for postal ballot facility. Of the 10791 disabled persons to whom Form 12D was given, only 630 persons opted for postal ballot, said a communique by Udupi district administration.