‘Post staff with Kannada knowledge in banks’

Customers finding it difficult to transact in view of the language barrier, say members of Udupi Zilla Panchayat

Members of the Udupi Zilla Panchayat on Thursday sought posting of employees conversant with Kannada in nationalised banks in the district as a majority of the staff hail from other States.

Member Babu Shetty said that customers were finding it difficult to transact in banks in view of the language barrier and therefore, at least two employees with knowledge of Kannada should be posted in every branch. Customers are unable to get details of various government schemes because of the language issue, he added.

Lead Bank Manager Rudresh informed the meeting that banks are facing a peculiar problem as not many Kannadigas are evincing interest in joining nationalised banks. As such, people from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are getting selected, he said.

Agriculture and Industry Standing Committee Chairman Sumith Hegde urged banks to sanction education and Mudra loans without any delay. Applications should not be rejected for simple minor defects, he said.

While Jyothi Harish drew the attention of the panchayat about the increased menace of sloth bear attacks on people at Kabbinale near Hebri, Janardhan Tonse said that motor vehicle accidents were happening due to movement of deer and gaur. The members urged the Forest Department to draw up suitable action plans to prevent such man-animal conflicts.

Shashikanth Padubidri urged the panchayat to ask the Tourism Department to ensure that local people and fishermen at Padubidri End Point where the Blue Flag Beach was formed, were not disturbed while carrying out their routine activities. He also urged the concerned to direct the Stamps and Registration Department not to register sale of land by Suzlon Infrastructure that was allegedly selling land allotted to it.

Panchayat CEO Y. Naveen Bhat asked the Women and Child Development Department to organise awareness programmes on inoculation against COVID-19 following complaint by member Sumith Shetty that not many anganwadi workers were coming forward for inoculation. District Health and Family Welfare Officer Sudhir Chandra Suda said that of the 22,103 identified healthcare workers, 9,299 were inoculated so far.

Panchayat president Dinakar Babu, vice-president Sheela K. Shetty and others were present.