Post offices issue digital life certificate

November 10, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - MANGALURU

The India Post Payment Bank (IPPB) of the Department of Post is providing digital life certificate (DLC) service for State government pensioners and other pensioners.

In a press release, the Postal Department said pensioners can come to the nearest post office with Aadhaar card, mobile phone, PPO number and pensioner bank account passbook for issuance of DLC.

Pensioners can avail the service at their doorsteps for which service charge of ₹70 has to be given to the postman.

The Postal Department has signed a memorandum of understanding with Commissioner of Treasury, Karnataka government, to facilitate DLC services to pensioners/family pensioners of the State government.

The IPPB will provide DLC services to over 5.4 lakh State government pensioners/family pensioners during the mustering period between November 1 and 30, the release said.

