Post-mortem reveals carpenter in Puttur died due to shock

A 48-year-old carpenter belonging to a particular community was found dead in the attic of a house belonging to a person from another community in a village in Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district that borders with Manjeshwar of Kerala on Wednesday evening.

The police said that post-mortem revealed that death was owing to shock after the carpenter, identified as Prabhakar, had climbed onto the attic.

The Puttur Rural Police rushed to the house of the woman belonging to another community after hearing about Prabhakar’s death.

He was a resident of Kadukukke village in Manjeshwar district.

SP visits spot

Superintendent of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C.H. too went to the spot of the incident.

Mr. Reddy said that inquiry revealed that Prabhakar had come to the woman’s house at around 5.30 p.m. to complete a pending woodwork. After speaking to the woman and her daughter, Prabhakar climbed onto the attic to retrieve an article. The woman then was speaking with her neighbour.

When she did not see Prabhakar for sometime, the house owner climbed onto the roof and found Prabhakar dead on the attic at 6.30 p.m, Mr. Reddy said.

The police called the family members of Prabhakar and shifted the body to K.S. Hegde Hospital for an autopsy.

In the presence of family members and a Kadukukke Gram Panchayat member, the tahsildar carried out the inquest.

Following the post-mortem, the doctor said that Prabhakar died of shock. The doctor explained to Prabhakar’s kin the circumstances leading to his death.

Mr. Reddy said that though Prabhakar’s brother has not suspected any foul play, he has sought in his complaint a thorough investigation into the cause of his brother’s death.

Case

A case has been registered under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code, Mr. Reddy said.