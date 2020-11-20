Post-Covid Ayush Care Centre inaugurated

The Sharada Ayurdhama on Wednesday opened a Post-Covid Ayush Care Centre on its campus in Talapady here.

In a press release, the Ayurdhama said that patients who have recovered from COVID-19 have been found to have health issues such as fatigue, body ache, breathlessness, stress, anxiety and depression. The Post-Covid Ayush Care Centre integrates Ayurveda, Naturopathy and Yoga techniques to address these issues faced by such patients, the release said.

Inaugurating the centre, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said that the traditional Ayurvedic medicine and Naturopathy treatment techniques will help in building immunity. The lifestyle changes brought by the practice of Yoga help in keeping the body in a fine shape, he added.

President of the Sharada Group of Institutions M.B. Puranik said that having been infected by COVID-19, he has personally experienced the effectiveness of Ayurveda, Naturopathy and Yoga techniques in regaining health.

Mangaluru MLA U.T. Khader and Lions District Governor Geethaprakash also spoke.

For further details, call Ph: 0824-2281231 or 8971153232, the release said.