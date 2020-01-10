POSHAN campaign to be launched in a fortnight: Jolle

Shashikala Jolle, Women and Child Development Minister, on Thursday said that the Prime Minister’s Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nourishment (POSHAN) Abhiyan of the Union government will be launched in the State in a fortnight.

She was speaking after inaugurating the new building of the office of the Deputy Director of Women and Child Development Department near the Bal Bhavan here.

Ms. Jolle said that the State was lagging behind in the implementation of this campaign. The government will also strive to see that the State topped in the country in the implementation of the campaign in about five months. The campaign aims at improving the nutritional outcomes for children, adolescents, pregnant women and lactating mothers by leveraging technology, a targeted approach and convergence.

She said that smartphones will be provided to anganwadi assistants and workers to monitor the attendance of children at anganwadis and also their physical and mental growth every month.

She said that the government had already increased the honorarium to the anganwadi assistants. Her Department would strive to deposit the honorariums to accounts of the anganwadi assistants by the 10th of every month.