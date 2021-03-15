Portuguese, Kannada inscriptions found at College of Fisheries

One of the monoliths found at the College of Fisheries, Mangaluru.

Mangaluru

15 March 2021 00:35 IST

ASI has been directed to examine the discovery

Two inscriptions, one in Portuguese and another in Kannada, have been found on the technology wing campus of the College of Fisheries, at Hoigebazar in the city, while the ground was being excavated for constructing a building under the Smart City Mission. According to A. Senthil Vel, professor and dean, they were found two days ago and were noticed by Shreyash G. Bhandary, a third-year BFSc student.

“The workers were excavating the ground after demolishing an old building,” Prof. Vel told The Hindu.

As per the preliminary studies by the archaeologists, the Kannada inscription might belong to Alupa dynasty of 8th or 9th century A.D.

The other inscription is yet to be studied fully. The dean said that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to examine the inscriptions after he brought the same to the notice of PMO. “An ASI team is visiting the campus on Monday,” he said, adding that there could be more such monoliths in the same place in the campus.