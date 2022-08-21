Portraits of U. Srinivas Mallya and four others included in Konkani hall of fame

World Konkani Centre celebrates 30 years of Konkani Manyata Divas

World Konkani Centre celebrates 30 years of Konkani Manyata Divas

Portraits of U. Srinivas Mallya and four others, who were involved in framing the Indian Constitution, were unveiled at the World Konkani Centre here on Saturday.

Apart from Mr. Mallya, the portraits of Benegal Shiva Rau, Rev. Fr. Jerome D’Souza, Hundi Hari Vishnu Kamath, and Sir Benegal Narsing Rau have been unveiled.

These portraits were included in the World Konkani hall of fame that has come up at the centre. The new portraits were added to commemorate the 75th Independence Day and to mark the Vishwa Konkani Manyata Divas (World Konkani Recognition Day).

Padmavathi Shenoy, granddaughter of Ullal Srinivasa Mallya; Usha Kamath, relative of Mr. Mallya; Hundi Prabha Kamath, relative of Hundi Hari Vishnu Kamath, and Nandagopal Shenoy, president of World Konkani Centre, participated in the function held in this connection.

Anil D’Mello, director of Fatima Retreat Centre, released a booklet on the five stalwarts.

Earlier, certificates were distributed to students who have scored more than 95% in the Mensa IQ test conducted under the Manikya – The Gifted Education Programme of the centre.

Narayan Desai, director of Tribal Mensa Nurturing Programme, conducted orientation session for the students and parents.

Chief Executive Officer of World Konkani Centre Gurudath Bantwalkar spoke about the Gifted Education Programme. As many as 25 students and their parents participated in the programme.