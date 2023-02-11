Portraits of late artistes displayed at first State-level Yakshagana Sammelana exhibition

February 11, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - UDUPI

Display of portraits of around 200 Yakshagana artistes who are no more, with an introduction on them, is an attraction at the exhibition of the government organised first State-level two-day integrated Yakshagana Sammelana which began at MGM College grounds here on Saturday, February 11.

The display has a “stree vesha” (role of a woman) donned by an artiste Kittappa of Perdoor ‘mela’ (touring troupe) during 1930s. One can see the portrait of Pandeshwara Puttaiah (1870-1930), an artiste of Badagu Thittu school of Yakshagana. He was the father of well known Kannada singer of yesteryears P. Kalinga Rao who lived during 1914-1981.

Some of the other portraits included that of Badakere Ramappa Adiga (1885-1950) who performed in Maranakatte Mela during 1920s, Neelavara Subbnna Shetty (1890-1960), Amparu Krishna Vidya (1910-1970) and Kolkebail Ganapathi Prabhu (1890-1940). The exhibition has the portrait of Gundmi Kalinga Navada, a Bhagavatha (singer-cum-director) who took Yakshagana to new heights during 1980s (1958-1990) but died in a road accident at the age of 32. It has a portrait of an artiste Bannada Kusta with his costume and who was a legendary artiste known for villain roles.

In addition, Yakshagana costumes by various costume designers are on the display. Photographer Manohar S. Kundar has exhibited the photographs of different artistes in their costume. He has a huge collection of photographs of both Badagu Thittu and Tenku Thittu schools of Yakshagana.

A sand art with the Kannada sentence “Yakshaganam Gelge” also attracts visitors at the venue.

In all, 18 books on Yakshagana were released on the occasion.